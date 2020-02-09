Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee seeks federal involvement to help community after explosion

article

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is seeking federal involvement to address how the neighborhood and community around Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, where 2 people were killed, dozens injured, and with extensive damage of property, can be helped.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee was at the site the second day after the explosion that occurred on Friday, January 24, to visit victims and to assess the damage. She joined in with the Red Cross to help these victims and believes these families and homeowners should be helped.

She also believes a serious response must be given by this company.

