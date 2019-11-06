College Station police remind public to not share "alarming rumors" on social media after active shooter scare

The College Station Police Department is reminding the public to not share "alarming rumors" on social media without confirming the information with an official source after posts about an "active shooter" circulated Tuesday night.

College Station PD says they received a call about a man with a rifle on the roof of a parking garage at Northpoint Crossing, near the intersection of University Drive and Texas Avenue, around 5:20 p.m. They say no gunfire or any other threatening behavior was reported.

Officers were unable to immediately find the man, and according to College Station PD, additional resources were called to assist "out of an abundance of caution."

The man was later found around 7:30 p.m. leaving a local restaurant. Detectives confirmed the man had been taking pictures of his gun on the roof of the parking garage and had not "engaged in any threatening or nefarious behavior." He was not arrested.

According to College Station PD, numerous social media posts began circulating as the investigation concluded claiming there was an "active shooter" at Northpoint Crossing.

"To avoid creating unnecessary panic, please remember not to share alarming rumors on social media without first confirming with an official source, especially in the absence of a firsthand account," says College Station PD in a release.