Cloverleaf shooting: Suspect arrested for deadly shooting at Houston convenience store, sheriff says

The Brief David Rocha, 30, was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, according to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Rocha was wanted for the deadly Jan. 29 shooting at J's Mini Mart on Corpus Christi Street. The victim's family identified him as 43-year-old Carlos Castillo.



A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a convenience store in Houston's Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

David Rocha arrested

What we know:

Sheriff Gonzalez says 30-year-old David Rocha was arrested on Wednesday and has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

Rocha has been wanted by Harris County deputies since January 31. He is suspected of shooting and killing 42-year-old Carlos Castillo on Jan. 29 at J's Mini Mart on Corpus Christi Street.

Rocha has been charged with Murder and Felon in Possession of a Weapon, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

What we don't know:

There is no information on where or how David Rocha was found.

Mini Mart shooting

The backstory:

Deputies responded to a call in progress at J's Mini Mart on January 29.

According to the sheriff, one customer had shot another during an altercation at the store. The victim, later identified as Castillo, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Castillo's family said they learned about Rocha because he was allegedly posting about the crime on social media.

Castillo leaves behind seven children. His family described him as a loving and selfless man. His family is now raising funds for his funeral expenses.

RELATED: Cloverleaf shooting: Victim's family seeks justice for their loved one's murder