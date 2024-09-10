Cleveland ISD reports they had two shooting threats towards schools in their district: Cleveland Middle School and Cleveland High School.

The first threat was on Friday towards the high school, the district said. They sent a notice to families stating a threat was sent through email to an employee.

Both the high school and middle school were placed on secure response protocol after the Cleveland ISD police department was notified.

The threat was determined to be unsubstantiated after investigation by district police, Liberty County and Constable's office officers. Campus operations returned to normal.

On Monday, Cleveland ISD became aware of another shooting threat, but towards Cleveland MS.

The district reports an arrest was made and the threat was unsubstantiated.