Cleveland ISD employee charged with having improper relationship with student

The Brief A Cleveland ISD employee has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student. The employee is no longer on campus, the district stated. Cleveland ISD has not released the identity of the employee.



A Cleveland ISD employee has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student, according to the school district.

Cleveland ISD staff member charged

What we know:

The district put out a statement confirming a staff member at Cleveland Ninth Grade Center was formally charged with an improper relationship between an educator and student.

Cleveland ISD says they became aware of the allegation and acted in accordance by referring the matter to the Cleveland ISD Police Department. Formal charges were eventually filed by law enforcement, according to officials.

The employee is no longer on campus or in contact with students, the school district stated.

What we don't know:

Cleveland ISD claims due to privacy laws, the district is limited in the information they can publicly release at this time.

District response

What they're saying:

"Student safety remains our highest priority," said Dr. Glenn Barnes, Superintendent of Cleveland ISD. "The district acted immediately upon receiving this information and continues to fully cooperate with law enforcement and all appropriate authorities."

What you can do:

Cleveland ISD encourages parents to maintain open, age-appropriate conversations with their children and to report any concerns to campus administration or district officials.

Guidance and support resources are available to families through direct parent communication and a FAQ document distributed throughout the district.