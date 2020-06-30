CLEAR Alert issued for man missing in Brazos County

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a man who went missing in College Station.

Brian Smith (Brazos County Sheriff's Office)

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is looking for 48-year-old Brian Smith, who was last seen just before 1 a.m. June 30 in the 100 block of Oak Crest in College Station. Smith is described as a white male, about 6'1" and around 235 lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a black-and-grey beard.

He was last seen in a black 2001 Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate BVP00094.

Stock photo of truck (Brazos County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement officials believe Smith's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with any information regarding Smith's whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 979-361-4900.