Cindy McCain rebukes fellow Republican Trump to back Biden for president

Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican Senator and the GOP's 2008 nominee John McCain, has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president in a rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the Republican Party’s 2008 nominee.

Trump has had a fraught relationship with John McCain’s family since he disparaged the Arizona senator during the 2016 campaign. But the family has until now stopped short of endorsing Trump’s rivals.

Cindy McCain cited the decadeslong friendship between her family and Biden’s and their bond as the parents of children serving in the military.

“He supports the troops and knows what it means for someone who has served,” McCain told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Sept. 22. “Not only to love someone who has served, but understands what it means to send a child into combat. We’ve been great friends for many years, but we have a common thread in that we are Blue Star families.”

Trump reacted harshly to the endorsement, disparaging both Biden and John McCain.

McCain’s backing could help Biden appeal to Republicans disaffected with the GOP president and give the former Democratic vice president a boost in Arizona, a crucial swing state that McCain represented in Congress for 35 years. He’s remained a revered figure since his 2018 death from complications of a brain tumor, particularly with the independent voters Biden is courting.

“I decided to take a stand, and hopefully other people will see the same thing. Other women particularly,” she said. “You may have to step out of your comfort zone a little bit, but Biden is by far the best candidate in the race.”

McCain said she hasn’t voted for a Democrat since she was 18. She remains a registered Republican and has no plans to change, she said.

Biden told donors on Sept. 22 that McCain’s endorsement was coming “because of what (Trump) talks about how my son and John and others who are heroes, who served their country. You know, he said they’re ‘losers, suckers.’”

Biden was referring to comments Trump reportedly made mocking the American war dead. Trump has denied making the remarks, first reported through anonymous sources by The Atlantic, but many of the comments were later confirmed by The Associated Press.

Cindy McCain had not initially been expected to offer an explicit endorsement of Biden, but she had already gone to bat for his presidential run. She lent her voice to a video that aired during the Democratic National Convention and was focused on Biden’s close friendship with her late husband.

John McCain was assigned to be a military aide for Biden, then a senator, during an overseas trip, and their families formed an enduring friendship. Biden and his wife introduced the McCains to each other,

They later shared a grim bond over glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that killed Biden’s son Beau three years before McCain succumbed to the same disease.

John McCain said in 2016 that he couldn’t support Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, citing Trump’s demeaning comments about women.

“It’s not pleasant for me to renounce the nominee of my party,” McCain said during a debate as he sought his sixth term in the Senate. “He won the nomination fair and square.”

A Navy pilot, John McCain was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967. He was captured, beaten and held prisoner for more than five years, refusing to be released before other American servicemembers.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump said of McCain, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” McCain later angered Trump with a dramatic thumbs-down vote against repealing Obama’s health care law.

The McCains’ daughter Meghan McCain has been outspoken about the pain she feels when the president disparages her father. Biden consoled Meghan McCain on an appearance on “The View” after her father was diagnosed with cancer that eventually took his life. She has said Biden often reaches out to her to offer support, after losing his son Beau to the same cancer in 2015.

Trump wasn’t invited to John McCain’s funeral.

