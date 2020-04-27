Child dies after being found in car in northwest Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a young child who passed away after being found inside a vehicle.

Deputies with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to the 12800 block of Mimosa Spring Drive around 3:40 p.m. Friday and learned that a child, approximately 4 years old, was located inside the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary information indicates that the child managed to get out of the house on his own and into the vehicle without the family noticing. Authorities say the parents found the child inside the car.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The HCSO Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

