Child, 3, dead after gunshot wound in northwest Harris County

A three-year-old boy has died after he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound.

It happened on the 6400 block of Skyview Drive in northwest Harris County.

Crime scene investigators are still processing what occurred inside the home.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. when a sergeant arrived at the home they found the child bleeding from the mouth.

The boy was then transported via LifeFlight in critical condition to the hospital where he died.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there were four other children inside the home, and the child's two parents.

It is unclear how this child ended up shot.

“We believe that everything that occurred, occurred inside the residence. This wasn’t a stranger that approached the house or anything," said Sheriff Gonzalez.

A handgun was recovered inside the home.

Investigators believe somebody was handling the weapon, or perhaps the child gained access to the weapon.