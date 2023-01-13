Chevron Houston Marathon: Expected road closures in downteon

The Chevron Houston Marathon is back for another year. If you plan on going into downtown Houston this weekend, you should be aware of road closures.

The marathon takes place over two days, Saturday and Sunday. The We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron will be on Saturday starting at 7:50 a.m. The Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon will be on Sunday starting at 6:50 a.m.

There will be roads closed from approximately 7 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

(Photo Courtesy of Chevron Houston Marathon 2023)

The Chevron Houston Marathon said there will be several streets that will close and reopen in intervals as the Marathon and Half Marathon go on throughout Sunday.

