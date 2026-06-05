Calhoun Road stabbing: Man dead after alleged altercation with woman

The Brief One man is dead after he was stabbed in southeast Houston at an apartment complex. According to reports, there was an altercation inside one of the apartment units between a male and female. At this time, the victim has not been identified.



One man is dead after being stabbed at a southeast Houston apartment complex, according to police.

Deadly stabbing on Calhoun Road

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Pulido says officers were called to a stabbing at the Wesley Square Apartments on Calhoun Road.

According to reports, there was an altercation inside one of the apartment units between a male and female. The male had been stabbed in his left side and carried out where neighbors started rendering aid.

Houston Fire Department paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Lt. Pulido says they are looking for a possible female suspect. According to the half-sister of the victim, the female he was arguing with was upset he was "outside."

What we don't know:

At this time, the victim has not been identified.

It has not been reported what the relationship is between the victim and the female he was allegedly in an altercation with.