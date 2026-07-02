Houston murder: Second suspect charged in 2024 killing of 17-year-old
HOUSTON - Houston police arrest and charge a second suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a teenager in 2024 near Alief.
Timmathy Elijah Jones, 21, was charged with capital murder for the killing of 17-year-old Jose Rodriguez. In June 2025, authorities arrested Raheim Bushnell Davalos, 21, for his alleged role in the murder.
Raheim Bushnell Davalos (left) and Timmathy Elijah Jones (right)
Teen murdered in Houston
The backstory:
According to reports, officers were called to a shooting scene on Caddo Lake Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2024. They found Rodriguez unresponsive, lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the 17-year-old dead.
Investigators learned that Rodriguez had met up with individuals who were in a dark-colored SUV. During the meet-up, suspects got out of the vehicle and shot at Rodriguez, striking him multiple times.
Police say the teenager returned fire at the suspects and their vehicle.
Davalos was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in June 2025. Jones was identified as a suspect on Tuesday and was arrested.
The Source: Information from this article is from the Houston Police Department.