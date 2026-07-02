The Brief A second suspect, Timmathy Elijah Jones, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the 2024 killing of 17-year-old Jose Rodriguez. Raheim Bushnell Davalos was previously arrested and charged in the shooting back in 2025. Officials say Rodriguez met up with people in a dark SUV who then got out and shot him multiple times.



Houston police arrest and charge a second suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a teenager in 2024 near Alief.

Timmathy Elijah Jones, 21, was charged with capital murder for the killing of 17-year-old Jose Rodriguez. In June 2025, authorities arrested Raheim Bushnell Davalos, 21, for his alleged role in the murder.

Raheim Bushnell Davalos (left) and Timmathy Elijah Jones (right)

Teen murdered in Houston

The backstory:

According to reports, officers were called to a shooting scene on Caddo Lake Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2024. They found Rodriguez unresponsive, lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the 17-year-old dead.

Investigators learned that Rodriguez had met up with individuals who were in a dark-colored SUV. During the meet-up, suspects got out of the vehicle and shot at Rodriguez, striking him multiple times.

Police say the teenager returned fire at the suspects and their vehicle.

Davalos was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in June 2025. Jones was identified as a suspect on Tuesday and was arrested.