Harris County officials say World Cup events remain low risk amid Ebola monitoring

The Brief Harris County officials say Houston is prepared to safely host upcoming World Cup matches and manage travelers from Ebola-affected regions in Central Africa. Seven recent travelers from Uganda arrived in Houston symptom-free and are being monitored daily by local epidemiologists for the 21-day incubation period. Local officials are currently working to fix minor data-sharing issues with the CDC while pushing for greater access to airport screening sites.



Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in a livestream on Sunday said that local and federal officials are prepared to safely manage travelers arriving from Ebola-affected regions ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Hidalgo emphasized that there is "not a time of alarm" despite heightened screening measures at airports.

Houston ready for World Cup amid Ebola monitoring

(Photo: Lina Hidalgo campaign)

What we know:

As the World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency related to an Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, Hidalgo spoke during a livestream update saying Houston remains ready to host seven World Cup matches at NRG Stadium beginning June 14.

Ebola screening measures at Bush Intercontinental Airport

Houston is also expected to host the Democratic Republic of Congo’s national team base camp. The federal government recently designated Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport as one of three U.S. airports that will receive travelers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Uganda. All countries connected to the outbreak.

Harris County public health monitors local travelers

What they're saying:

Hidalgo said seven Harris County residents who recently traveled through Uganda arrived in the Houston area over the past two days after first being screened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at Washington Dulles International Airport.

"None of them have tested positive for Ebola," Hidalgo said. "In fact, none of them are showing any symptoms of illness."

According to Hidalgo, the CDC screens travelers for fever and other symptoms before collecting contact information and notifying local health departments. Harris County Public Health has assigned epidemiologists to monitor travelers from the affected countries for 21 days, the incubation period associated with Ebola.

Those travelers are asked to take their temperature twice daily and receive daily follow-up calls, as well as occasional home visits from public health officials, Hidalgo said.

Ebola symptoms, transmission risks

New flooring and info booth at HOU September 11, 2024 (Courtesy of Bush Airport/fly2houston)

Dig deeper:

Two hospitals have also been designated to isolate and treat patients if necessary.

Officials said travelers showing symptoms or reporting close contact with Ebola patients would face stricter isolation and quarantine protocols.

Hidalgo acknowledged public anxiety surrounding the outbreak, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, but stressed that Ebola spreads far less easily.

"This is not a virus that’s transmitted person to person unless you’re taking care of a very sick person with Ebola or even a corpse," she said.

She cited the 2014 Ebola case in Dallas, in which the infected patient’s family members did not contract the virus despite close contact. Only two nurses involved in his treatment became infected.

Big picture view:

The current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has resulted in 101 confirmed cases, according to Hidalgo, while Uganda has confirmed five cases and South Sudan has reported none but remains considered at risk because of its proximity.

Hidalgo also noted that the DRC is geographically vast and that travelers from the country may come from areas far from the outbreak zone.

Officials push CDC for better screening data

Officials are continuing to refine airport coordination procedures after identifying minor data issues in information shared by the CDC, Hidalgo said. She added that Harris County is requesting greater access at airport screening sites and more detailed data about incoming travelers.

Despite the increased monitoring, Hidalgo encouraged residents and visitors to continue participating in World Cup events.

"It’s perfectly safe to go cheer on a team at the World Cup," she said. "It’s extremely low risk."

What you can do:

Residents experiencing severe illness are advised to call 911, while those who recently traveled to the affected countries or had close contact with travelers can contact Harris County Epidemiology at (713) 439-6000.