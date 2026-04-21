Report of student with gun at Brownsville high school leads to 1 arrest
BROWNSVILLE, Texas - One person has been arrested after a lockdown at a Brownsville high school Tuesday.
What we know:
According to a Facebook post by the Brownsville Independent School District, Rivera Early College High School was locked down just before 9 a.m. and law enforcement responded to the scene.
District officials posted an update about an hour later saying that a person had been apprehended and students were being released to parents on site.
Officials said the person in custody is being questioned, and an investigation is underway.
What they're saying:
In a statement released at 11:25 a.m., Brownsville ISD officials said all students and staff are safe.
"At 8:51 a.m. today, a lockdown was initiated at Rivera Early College High School following reports of a student in possession of a weapon on campus," officials said. "School administration and the Brownsville ISD Police Department responded immediately in accordance with established safety protocols."
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identity of the person who was arrested.
The image in this story is courtesy KRGV-TV.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Brownsville Independent School District.