Report of student with gun at Brownsville high school leads to 1 arrest

article

The Brief Rivera Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas, was locked down Tuesday morning. Authorities said one person has been arrested and is being questioned. Students are being released to parents, authorities said.



One person has been arrested after a lockdown at a Brownsville high school Tuesday.

What we know:

According to a Facebook post by the Brownsville Independent School District, Rivera Early College High School was locked down just before 9 a.m. and law enforcement responded to the scene.

District officials posted an update about an hour later saying that a person had been apprehended and students were being released to parents on site.

Officials said the person in custody is being questioned, and an investigation is underway.

What they're saying:

In a statement released at 11:25 a.m., Brownsville ISD officials said all students and staff are safe.

"At 8:51 a.m. today, a lockdown was initiated at Rivera Early College High School following reports of a student in possession of a weapon on campus," officials said. "School administration and the Brownsville ISD Police Department responded immediately in accordance with established safety protocols."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the person who was arrested.

The image in this story is courtesy KRGV-TV.