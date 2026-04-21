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Report of student with gun at Brownsville high school leads to 1 arrest

By
Updated  April 21, 2026 12:45pm CDT
Texas
FOX Local
Authorities swarm a street in front of Rivera Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas, on April 21, 2026. article

Authorities swarm a street in front of Rivera Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas, on April 21, 2026. (KRGV-TV / FOX Local)

The Brief

    • Rivera Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas, was locked down Tuesday morning.
    • Authorities said one person has been arrested and is being questioned.
    • Students are being released to parents, authorities said.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - One person has been arrested after a lockdown at a Brownsville high school Tuesday.

What we know:

According to a Facebook post by the Brownsville Independent School District, Rivera Early College High School was locked down just before 9 a.m. and law enforcement responded to the scene.

District officials posted an update about an hour later saying that a person had been apprehended and students were being released to parents on site.

Officials said the person in custody is being questioned, and an investigation is underway.

What they're saying:

In a statement released at 11:25 a.m., Brownsville ISD officials said all students and staff are safe.

"At 8:51 a.m. today, a lockdown was initiated at Rivera Early College High School following reports of a student in possession of a weapon on campus," officials said. "School administration and the Brownsville ISD Police Department responded immediately in accordance with established safety protocols."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the person who was arrested. 

The image in this story is courtesy KRGV-TV.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Brownsville Independent School District.

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