Brazil fan walk to Houston Stadium begins at Smith Lands South Parking Lot
HOUSTON - Brazil will play their Round of 32 match here in Houston and a fan walk has been organized for supporters to get excited!
Fan walk for Brazil Round of 32
The fan walk will begin at Smith Lands South Parking Lot at 9 a.m. It will have an impact on traffic in the Texas Medical Center area from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Courtesy of City of Houston OEM
According to the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management, the following streets will be impacted on your Monday morning commute:
- Fannin (Between Old Spanish Trail - Holly Hall)
- Greenbriar (Between OST – Fannin)
During this time, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
The Source: Information from this article was gathered by the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management and FIFA World Cup Houston Host Committee.