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Brazil fan walk to Houston Stadium begins at Smith Lands South Parking Lot

By
FOX 26 Houston
FIFA World Cup
Published June 29, 2026 7:42 AM CDT
Published June 29, 2026 7:42 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A fan walk for Brazil will take place at 9 a.m. at Smith Lands South Parking Lot.
    • The streets to be impacted by the fan walk are listed below.
    • During this time, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

HOUSTON - Brazil will play their Round of 32 match here in Houston and a fan walk has been organized for supporters to get excited!

Fan walk for Brazil Round of 32

The fan walk will begin at Smith Lands South Parking Lot at 9 a.m. It will have an impact on traffic in the Texas Medical Center area from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Courtesy of City of Houston OEM

According to the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management, the following streets will be impacted on your Monday morning commute:

  • Fannin (Between Old Spanish Trail - Holly Hall)
  • Greenbriar (Between OST – Fannin)

During this time, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

The Source: Information from this article was gathered by the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management and FIFA World Cup Houston Host Committee.

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