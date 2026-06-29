Brazil fan walk to Houston Stadium begins at Smith Lands South Parking Lot

The Brief A fan walk for Brazil will take place at 9 a.m. at Smith Lands South Parking Lot. The streets to be impacted by the fan walk are listed below. During this time, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.



Brazil will play their Round of 32 match here in Houston and a fan walk has been organized for supporters to get excited!

Fan walk for Brazil Round of 32

The fan walk will begin at Smith Lands South Parking Lot at 9 a.m. It will have an impact on traffic in the Texas Medical Center area from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Courtesy of City of Houston OEM

According to the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management, the following streets will be impacted on your Monday morning commute:

Fannin (Between Old Spanish Trail - Holly Hall)

Greenbriar (Between OST – Fannin)

During this time, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.