Boy, 3, grazed during shooting at northwest Houston apartment

Police say a 3-year-old boy was grazed when several gunshots were fired into his family’s apartment in northwest Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Antoine Drive around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the boy and his family were inside their apartment when the shots were fired. The boy suffered a minor graze wound to his arm and was treated at the scene.

Authorities have not determined what led to the shooting. Police do not believe the victim was the intended target.

According to police, residents at the complex believe an unknown suspect or suspects in a vehicle fired shots at a group of young males standing near the parking lot of the apartment complex. The vehicle was described as a gray Dodge Charger or Challenger.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

