Boy, 16, fatally struck by car while riding bicycle in NW Harris County

Harris County
The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly hit-and-run crash on Greenhouse Road.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in northwest Harris County.

Deputies are now searching for the driver of the car that fled the scene.

The crash occurred in the 6900 block of Greenhouse Road around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says two teens were riding bicycles when an unknown green car struck one of the boys from behind.

The boy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver or the crash can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.