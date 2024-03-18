An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 landed and cracked its windshield, marking another mishap the plane maker has faced this year.

The flight came from Arlington, Virginia, and landed in Portland, Oregon. Reports say the crack happened as the plane was landing.

No one was hurt during the landing.

Alaska Airlines provided a statement after the incident, saying their Boeing 737's have several layers of panes in their windshields to ensure pressure stays the same, even if the inner pane cracks.

Alaska also says the plane will be inspected and repaired.

This comes as the CEO of United Airlines reassured passengers that the airline is safe after two recent mishaps involving Boeing planes.

Last Friday, a Boeing 737 jet had a missing panel after it landed in Oregon.

A tire also fell from a United Boeing 777 shortly after takeoff.

CEO Scott Kirby said United's teams are reviewing each case to understand what happened. He also said the company will use what it learns in safety training and procedures.

"Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety," Kirby said. "While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.