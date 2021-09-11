Body found wrapped in trash bag in front of southwest Houston home, HPD says

Authorities are investigating how a body wrapped in a trash bag ended up in front of a southwest Houston home Saturday morning.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation but according to HPD, a call came a little before 10:30 a.m. about the body located at the intersection of Sandpiper Dr. and West Airport Blvd near the Sam Houston Tollway.

No other information was available, as of this writing, but police are currently investigating it as an apparent homicide.

