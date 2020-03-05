Body found in backseat of burning car in northwest Houston

A car fire turned into a homicide investigation in northwest Houston.

Firefighters and police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Werner Street just after midnight Thursday.

Authorities found the body of a man in the backseat of the car.

Investigators are working to determine who the car belongs to or if the vehicle had been stolen.

The medical examiner will determine the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

