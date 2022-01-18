"There are signs of trauma": Bodies of 3 teens found inside Crosby home

The bodies of three teenagers have been found inside a home in the area of Crosby, Texas.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies are at the residence located in the 4500 block of Wolcek.

"There are signs of trauma," Sheriff Gonzales said.

The sheriff along with homicide and crime scene units are en route to the scene.

No word on what led to the discovery of the bodies or if there are any suspects in the case.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

