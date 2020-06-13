Boater reported missing in Houston Ship Channel near Kemah, TX

article

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater about five miles east of Kemah, Texas.

The missing boater is described as a man in his mid-40s, wearing a blue shirt with grey shorts.

The Houston-Galveston sector of the U.S. Coast Guard was notified by 911 around 5 p.m. of a boater who fell from an 18-foot boat in the Houston Ship Channel at Light 67.

The Coast Guard says it was told the missing man's seat broke, causing him to turn the wheel sharply. Authorities report the other three people in the boat did not fall into the water.

Several agencies are assisting in the search for the missing boater.

We will report updates on this story as they come in.