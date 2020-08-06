Big Bend National Park to reopen at limited capacity

Park-goers rejoice! Big Bend National Park is slated to reopen to the public on Friday, August 7 at a limited capacity.

According to the National Park Services, all paved roads within the park will be open with the exception of those to Rio Grande Village, Castolon, and the Santa Elena Canyon areas. NPS says that trails accessible by those open paved roads will also be available for day use. Big Bend Ranch State Park also remains open for limited use at this time.

Locations within the Park that will remain close:

Campgrounds and campsites

Chisos Basin Lodge & Restaurant

Areas for river use

Backcountry trails

The Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry

All unpaved roads except to Dug Out Wells

"Big Bend National Park is located in Brewster County, Texas which falls under a mandatory mask order in public places along with group size restrictions to 5 people or the size of your household – whichever is greater," officials wrote.

As of today, Brewster County has less than 10 active COVID-19 cases.

