Suspect in custody after argument leads to deadly shooting in Baytown, police say

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The Brief Two men who knew each other reportedly argued before one allegedly shot the other on South Pruett Street. Baytown police have detained a suspect, but neither man's identity has been released. South Pruett Street will remain closed during the investigation, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.



A suspect is in custody after an argument led to a deadly shooting in Baytown on Monday, police say.

What we know:

The shooting occurred on South Pruett Street, between West Nazro and West Main Street.

According to police, two men who knew each other got into an argument, which escalated when one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Police say the suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. Police say family is being notified about the man’s death.

It’s unclear what the argument was about.

Police did not release any further information as they continue to investigate.

What's next:

Police say South Pruett Street will be closed during the investigation. The public is advised to avoid the area.