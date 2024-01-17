Axiom Space's Ax-3 Mission Wednesday launch scrubbed. Here's the new launch time

SpaceX and Axiom Space scrubbed the Wednesday crewed launch to the International Space Station to allow for additional pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle.

It was initially scheduled to launch at 5:11 p.m. on Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The all-European-crewed mission is now scheduled to launch on Thursday at 4:49 p.m.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX said "the additional time allows teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle."

Related: 'GiGi' the teddy bear to return to space for the first crewed mission of 2024

Related: Meet the 4 astronauts headed to space from Florida

Four astronauts – Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden – will head to the International Space Station for nearly two weeks to conduct various science experiments and research in micogravity, before heading back home to Earth, according to NASA.