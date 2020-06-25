Authorities searching for suspect who robbed NE Houston store, shoved employee

article

Houston authorities need the public's help identifying a suspect responsible for a robbery in northeast Houston.

It happened at a convenience store, located in the 11200 block of Homestead Road, back on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

The suspect, described as a Black male, loaded merchandise into a white garbage bag.

Police say he then shoved an employee out of the way as he exited the store without paying for the merchandise.

The suspect fled the scene in a green, late model Chevrolet Impala heading in an unknown direction, according to police.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS, submit a tip online at crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.