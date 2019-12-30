Authorities need help identifying suspects in robbery by force

article

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery by force.

On Monday, December 16 at around 2 p.m., the complainant withdrew money from a Wells Fargo bank and drove back to her residence, located three minutes away at the 5000 block of Navarro Street. The complainant stated that as she exited her vehicle, an unknown male quickly approached her and forcibly took her purse that contained the withdrawn money. The suspect then got into the passenger door of a light-colored four-door sedan and fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 40 to 45 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, heavy build, 170 to 180 pounds and wearing a blue coat, similar to a Domino's Pizza Delivery uniform with a light blue color in front of the jacket. The second suspect is the unknown driver in the sedan.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.