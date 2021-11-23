Expand / Collapse search

Authorities investigating following collision involving train, 18 wheeler in east Houston

FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene following a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Union Pacific train on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Union Pacific, the collision occurred near 8675 Clinton Drive in East Houston

Officials said a Union Pacific employee onboard the train was injured and taken to the hospital. 

The incident is currently under investigation. 