Authorities investigating following collision involving train, 18 wheeler in east Houston

article

Authorities are on the scene following a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Union Pacific train on Tuesday afternoon.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Union Pacific, the collision occurred near 8675 Clinton Drive in East Houston.

Officials said a Union Pacific employee onboard the train was injured and taken to the hospital.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The incident is currently under investigation.