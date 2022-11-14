At least 1 killed during crash in west Houston, roads closed following investigation

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly car crash in west Houston Wednesday afternoon.

It happened a little after 12:30 p.m. in the 11500 block of Richmond Ave. and Woodland Park. It's unclear what led up to the crash, but at least one person died.

Their identity was not released, as of this writing, but the eastbound lanes of Richmond Ave. were closed as a result.

No additional information was shared by Houston police, but an investigation remains underway.