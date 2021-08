article

A suspect is in custody after police apprehended a man armed with a pistol who ran onto the UHD campus.



Police said the suspect ran into the parking garage and put a pistol to his head.

Authorities said officers were able to talk the man into putting the pistol down.



The man was taken into custody without incident.

