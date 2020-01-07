Armed men rob patrons at restaurant and game room in SW Houston

Police are searching for a group of suspects who robbed a group of people inside a business that contained a restaurant and private game room in southwest Houston.

The robbery occurred on West Bellfort near the Southwest Freeway around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant had just closed when the men forced their way into the restaurant by shooting through the glass door and then took money from the register, authorities say. The men then went into a private game room in the back, but the patrons had already locked themselves in a different room.

Police say the suspects kicked in the door to that other room, robbed everyone at gunpoint, and emptied game machines. Authorities believe the men got away with $30,000 total.

At least eight to 10 patrons and employees were inside the business when the robbery occurred. Some had reportedly been pistol-whipped, but none of them were taken to the hospital.

The suspects left in another vehicle that was waiting for them, described only as a white SUV. Police believe the suspects are four to seven Hispanic males who wore black masks and hoodies.

Police say the suspects stole the surveillance equipment from the business but left it in another vehicle that HPD recovered.

