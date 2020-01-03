Armed man shot by police officers in northeast Houston

article

Multiple Houston police officers shot an apparently suicidal 35-year-old man in the backyard of a northeast Houston home Friday evening.

Police say they got a call about an assault in progress involving a firearm around 6:27 p.m.

According to Houston Police Chie Art Acevedo, when officers first arrived they were told nothing is happening. Officers eventually located the armed suspect who retreated into a woodshed.

Houston Police say the 35-year-old man pointed his gun at his own head as officers tried to get him to drop it. The man allegedly told officers he wanted to see his girlfriend. The man told officers to take him out and he was ready to die, police say.

An ambulance was called to the scene before any shots were fired.

Officers fired when the man allegedly pointed his gun at officers.

Acevedo says his officers worked quickly to try and save the 35-year-old man's life.

Advertisement

The suspect was driven away from the home and life-flighted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. Police say he is in surgery.

According to police, the suspect had two warrants out for his arrest. One was related to him assaulting his girlfriend, who allegedly told police the suspect gets violent when he drinks.

Officers involved have been put on administrative duty.

STAY UPDATED ON HOUSTON NEWS BY DOWNLOADING THE FOX 26 NEWS APP