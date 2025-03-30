Argument at Houston taco truck leads to deadly shooting

article

The Brief An argument at a taco truck leads to two shootings, leaving one dead and one injured early Sunday morning. The incident happened on Kempwood Dr. in Spring Branch. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



Houston Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning in Spring Branch after an argument that started at a taco truck.

Argument at a taco truck

What we know:

Investigators say two groups got into an argument at a taco truck on Kempwood Dr. before 1 a.m. after one group broke the window of a pickup belonging to someone in the other group. It turned into a fight.

Police say both groups left the scene. One male in the pickup drove to the home of a person in the other group. That person is accused of firing multiple shots and hitting a male.

The family of the victim loaded him into a vehicle to take him to the hospital. They flagged down a Houston Fire Department vehicle at Kempwood and Crest Dr. just after 1 a.m.

Police arrived to investigate when a second shooting was reported just before 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Kempwood Dr.

Shooting on Kempwood Dr.

What we know:

Investigators learned the second shooting was related to the first shooting. The second victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. It is not clear if he was shot or injured in another way.

What we don't know:

Police are not sure at this time if the two groups knew each other before the shooting.

The identity of the victim killed has not been released.

This is a developing story.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).