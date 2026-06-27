Argument between brothers in Southeast Houston escalates into fatal shooting

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The Brief An argument between two brothers turned physical and ended in a fatal shooting Thursday night in southeast Houston. The suspect fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into police custody; multiple weapons were recovered at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the identities of either brother, the specific charges, or what sparked the fight.



A dispute between two brothers escalated into a fatal shooting Thursday night in southeast Houston, police said.

What we know:

Houston Police Department Southeast patrol officers responded to a reported family disturbance around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Craigmont Street, near Telephone Road.

According to investigators, the argument between the brothers turned physical. Both men produced weapons, leading to a struggle before one brother shot the other outside on the street.

The victim, an adult Hispanic male, died from his injuries. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

The suspect ran from the scene but was arrested by police a short time later.

Detectives recovered multiple weapons at the scene and are working to determine ownership of each firearm and the exact timeline of the altercation.

What we don't know:

The identities of both men and any pending charges have not yet been released.