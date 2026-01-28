Argument between acquaintances ends in shooting in NE Houston: police

The Brief A man was shot on Howton Street in northeast Houston. Police say he was arguing with an acquaintance, and they exchanged gunfire. Police are searching for the shooter.



Houston police say an argument between two acquaintances ended in an exchange of gunfire that left one man injured.

Man injured in shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 7400 block of Howton Street, near Darien Street, in northeast Houston.

According to police, two acquaintances got into an argument and exchanged gunfire.

A man was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the shooter left the scene and is not in custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the shooting has been identified.

It’s unclear what the argument was about.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Houston police are investigating the shooting. FOX 26 will provide updates as we get more details.