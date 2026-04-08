Arcola water system 'out of service'

The Brief Officials in Arcola issued a notice of the city's water system being out of service. The system is expected to return to normal later today.



Arcola officials are notifying the public that the city's water system is "temporarily out of service" as of Wednesday afternoon.

Arcola water system outage

What we know:

Arocal Police posted on Facebook that the City of Arcola's water system is experiencing an outage.

A team is said to be working to restore service, and it's expected to be restored later today, potentially within one or two hours as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The cause of the outage has not been mentioned.