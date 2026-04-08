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Arcola water system 'out of service'

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Published  April 8, 2026 1:15pm CDT
Arcola
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Officials in Arcola issued a notice of the city's water system being out of service.
    • The system is expected to return to normal later today.

ARCOLA, Texas - Arcola officials are notifying the public that the city's water system is "temporarily out of service" as of Wednesday afternoon.

Arcola water system outage

What we know:

Arocal Police posted on Facebook that the City of Arcola's water system is experiencing an outage.

A team is said to be working to restore service, and it's expected to be restored later today, potentially within one or two hours as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The cause of the outage has not been mentioned.

The Source: Arcola Police Department.

ArcolaFort Bend County