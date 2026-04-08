Arcola water system 'out of service'
ARCOLA, Texas - Arcola officials are notifying the public that the city's water system is "temporarily out of service" as of Wednesday afternoon.
Arcola water system outage
What we know:
Arocal Police posted on Facebook that the City of Arcola's water system is experiencing an outage.
A team is said to be working to restore service, and it's expected to be restored later today, potentially within one or two hours as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
What we don't know:
The cause of the outage has not been mentioned.
The Source: Arcola Police Department.