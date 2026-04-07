Texas City fire destroys two-story home, family pet killed

The Brief A Texas City family's home was destroyed in a large fire and their family pet was killed, officials report. Captain Bryan Fletcher reports the fire was reported on Silvercrest Drive. The residents at the home made it out safely.



A Texas City family has lost their home and a pet after a large fire on Monday evening.

Large house fire in Texas City neighborhood

What we know:

Captain Bryan Fletcher of the Texas City Fire Department reports units received 911 calls about a two-story house fire on Silvercrest Drive.

Heavy flames could be seen from the second story of the home when firefighters arrived, officials said.

The heavy smoke and intensity of the flames caused the Texas City firefighters to go on defensive mode.

Courtesy of I-45NOW

Residents inside the home were able to get out safely. However, Captain Fletcher says a family pet died in the fire.

According to reports, firefighters were able to start their attack, once more crews arrived. It took more than an hour before they made an impact in controlling the fire.

The League City and La Marque fire departments were called to assist with firefighting and EMS support.

Captain Fletcher says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

What we don't know:

It has not been confirmed how many people were inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.