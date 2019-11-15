An explosion in San Marcos, a kidnapper sentenced to prison and customers return to Walmart in El Paso





AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A network of eight Christian pregnancy centers in Texas will provide contraceptive options next year as it vies for federal funding Planned Parenthood relinquished earlier this summer. The Source will take the unprecedented step of offering women pills, injections, and intrauterine devices while the organization looks to build an additional 20 clinics across Texas. The Source Chief Executive Andy Schoonover says the organization is focused on being proactive in reducing unplanned pregnancies.



BOSTON (AP) - The former president of a private tennis club in Texas is expected to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal. Martin Fox is scheduled to appear in Boston's federal court Friday. Authorities say Fox brokered bribes to help wealthy parents rig their children's college entrance exams. He's also accused of arranging bribes to get two students admitted to the University of San Diego as recruited athletes, and one to the University of Texas.



FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A man convicted of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl as she walked with her mother along a Texas street has been sentenced to life in prison. A federal judge sentenced 51-year-old Michael Webb on Thursday in Fort Worth. A jury convicted him in September. Webb admitted to the FBI that he snatched the girl on May 18 in Fort Worth while fighting off her mother. Authorities found the girl early the next morning in Webb's hotel room.



EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Customers have returned to a Walmart in Texas that had been closed since a gunman fatally shot 22 people there in August. About 50 shoppers lined up early Thursday to enter the renovated Walmart in the border city of El Paso. Walmart didn't have a guard in the store on the day of the attack, but it has since hired off-duty officers to work at all of its area stores. A suburban Dallas man has pleaded not guilty to carrying out the attack, which authorities say targeted Mexicans.

