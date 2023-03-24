Amber Alert issued for missing teen from Robinson

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old from Robinson.

Officials said they are looking for 14-year-old Cadence Masterpool. She has blue eyes, brown hair, is about 5'3 and weighs about 95 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a low-cut black dress tucked into pants, white and gray leggings and dark blue Crocs with jewels. She has a tattoo of "5300 Brauswood" on her chest, and a "Hello Kitty" tattoo on her stomach. Cadence also has lip and nose piercings.

Robinson police said they are looking for a Hispanic female, about 18–24 years old, in connection to Cadence's abduction. The suspect was last seen driving a silver sedan, likely with a Mexico license plate, GAC513C.

The suspect was last seen in the 500 block of Celeste Dr. in Robinson.

If anyone has any information, or has seen Cadence, call the Robinson Police Department at 254-662-2310.