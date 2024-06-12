Expand / Collapse search

AMBER Alert discontinued; missing San Antonio girl dropped off with family: sheriff

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Updated  June 12, 2024 12:22pm CDT
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for a 6-year-old girl reported missing from Bexar County.

Kennedy Harrington had been last seen on Wednesday at 7:47 a.m. in the 13100 Block of Beals Circle in San Antonio with her father, 36-year-old Deandre Harrington.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies reported that Kennedy was safely dropped off with family earlier this morning and that Deandre Harrington left the home before deputies arrived.