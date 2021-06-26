Amber Alert issued for abducted child, possibly in San Antonio area

article

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez, who they believe was abducted and in danger.

Rodriguez is described as

5’00"

Hispanic

115 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black button-down short-sleeve sweater and black pants. She also has a belly piercing.

In connection with her abduction, Police are looking for 18-year-old Clayton Phillips as a suspect.

Phillips is described as:

5’07"

White

120 lbs

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Most likely wearing a dark-colored shirt and black jeans

The suspect is driving a 2012 brown Kia optima with a Texas license plate number of dr6k226. The vehicle’s rear window tint has bubbled.

BPD says the suspect was last heard from in San Antonio. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police say If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7014.

