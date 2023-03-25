Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy in Everman

Everman police issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy who they said has not been seen by family since November 2022.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez reportedly has "numerous physical and developmental challenges."

Child Protective Services notified Everman PD that family hadn't seen him since November.

Police said they got information he may be with his father in Mexico, but that turned out to be false.

His biological mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, recently left and police have not been able to find her.

She may be with her six other children: 5-month-old twins, a 7-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 9-year-old, and an 11-year-old.

According to police, Rodriguez-Singh was last known driving a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate PLS7091. It has a mural of Santa Muerte across the entire back windshield of the truck.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Everman police at (817) 293-2923 or dial 911.