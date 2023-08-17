Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:45 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

2-year-old boy abducted from Beaumont found; AMBER Alert discontinued

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:29AM
FOX 7 Austin
Beaumont-Amber-Alert.jpg article

BEAUMONT, Texas - A statewide AMBER Alert has been discontinued for a 2-year-old boy who police say was abducted from Beaumont, Texas.

The Beaumont Police Department said Thursday morning that Braylon Harris has been located and is safe. 

Investigators say Braylon was last seen on surveillance video around 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 16 in the 1900 block of College Street.

Police say they frequent the area of College and The Avenues.

Beaumont-Amber-Alert-Surveillance.jpg

Police say Braylon Harris and Georgianna Randall were captured on surveillance video Wednesday on College Street in Beaumont. (Beaumont Police Department)

Harris was wearing short braids at the time.

The suspect in the case is Georgianna Randall. Police say she's 29 years old, is 5'7" tall and weighs about 110 pounds. 

Randall was last seen driving a gray SUV. Detectives are still looking for Randall and would like to speak with her in reference to this case.

If you see Randall, or have any information, call 911 or the Beaumont Police Department at 409-880-3865.

MORE CRIME NEWS: