2-year-old boy abducted from Beaumont found; AMBER Alert discontinued

A statewide AMBER Alert has been discontinued for a 2-year-old boy who police say was abducted from Beaumont, Texas.

The Beaumont Police Department said Thursday morning that Braylon Harris has been located and is safe.

Investigators say Braylon was last seen on surveillance video around 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 16 in the 1900 block of College Street.

Police say they frequent the area of College and The Avenues.

Police say Braylon Harris and Georgianna Randall were captured on surveillance video Wednesday on College Street in Beaumont. (Beaumont Police Department)

Harris was wearing short braids at the time.

The suspect in the case is Georgianna Randall. Police say she's 29 years old, is 5'7" tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Randall was last seen driving a gray SUV. Detectives are still looking for Randall and would like to speak with her in reference to this case.

If you see Randall, or have any information, call 911 or the Beaumont Police Department at 409-880-3865.

