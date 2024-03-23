A non-profit organization is making sure Houston refugees get the resources they need. Amaanah Refugee Services has been helping those fleeing their homes get basic food essentials for 15 years.

The organization focuses on economic prosperity for refugee communities through different programs like education, scholarships, mentorship, and workforce.

"A refugee doesn’t get to choose to come here. They are assigned by the government to come here," said Jida Nabulsi, CEO of Amaanah Refugee Services.

Omeima Muhammad came to the United States as a refugee in 2021. Because of her circumstances, she wasn’t able to go to college to be a nurse without financial help.

"If I didn’t receive the scholarship, I would not be able to go to college, and I’d have to work and go to college," said Omeima Muhammad.

She is one of the many refugees Amaanah Refugee Services helps, including survivors from Gaza.

"Everyone that we are serving here today has arrived in the last 12 months and is in dire need of food assistance," said Nabulsi.

To assist the refugees during Ramadan, Amaanah Refugee Services held a food distribution to provide 2,000 meals and produce to families in Houston.

"We’re basically making food bags so that we can give it to all the refugees so they can have a source of food for about a month," said Tala Taher.

"On top of that, we’re going to be giving away laundry detergent, hygiene kits, and we also have 40-pound boxes full of essentials, pantry staples for families in need," said Nabulsi.

More than 100 volunteers came together to make a difference in the lives of Houston’s refugees.

"Even for our new refugees who are waiting, there is a long delay for access to food so this is a way for us to step in earlier and make sure people are food secure," said Nabulsi.