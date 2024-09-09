Alvin Police Department discovered a body in a vacant office building, investigation underway

An investigation is underway by the Alvin Police Department following the discovery of a body in a vacant office building on Monday. The body was found in the parking area of the building on E SH 6, and it was significantly decomposed.

Authorities were alerted to the scene after receiving a report about suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, they confirmed the presence of the body and have since launched an investigation.

The victim has been tentatively identified, though details are limited at this time. The cause of death is not yet known and is pending the results of an autopsy. Further information will be provided as the investigation progresses and more details become available.