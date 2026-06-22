ALS diagnosis changes Texas man’s life overnight; Now he’s fighting for awareness
HOUSTON - Ben Dennis is proof that life as we know it can change in an instant. Now, he's on a mission to show us all what truly matters.
Texas man living with ALS raises awareness while seeking greater independence
What they're saying:
"July 3 of last year, the world stopped, it stood still because of ALS," said Dennis. "People don't know about it until somebody they love is affected by it. I have to explain to people what ALS is."
Ben went from running three miles a day and working out to being confined to a wheelchair.
"I want to do what I can as long as I can," he said.
How does Ben stay so positive?
"Many people lose their life, and they don't get to say goodbye," Ben said. "I get to write a story, I get to tell people about ALS and chase a cure. Through God's grace, I will find a cure."
Support Mission, a non-profit in Conroe, is rebuilding a van to make it wheelchair accessible.
The charity needs $6,100 to finish the job.
If you'd like to help or find out more about Support Mission, click here.
The Source: Ben Dennis spoke with FOX 26's Randy Wallace