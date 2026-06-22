ALS diagnosis changes Texas man’s life overnight; Now he’s fighting for awareness

The Brief Life Changed in an Instant: Ben Dennis says his world "stood still" when he was diagnosed with ALS on July 3, transforming him from an active runner into someone who now relies on a wheelchair. Turning Pain Into Purpose: Dennis is sharing his story to educate others about ALS, a disease he says many people know little about until it affects someone they love. Community Rallying to Help: Support Mission, a Conroe-based nonprofit, is rebuilding a van to make it wheelchair accessible for Dennis. The organization needs $6,100 to complete the project.



Ben Dennis is proof that life as we know it can change in an instant. Now, he's on a mission to show us all what truly matters.

Texas man living with ALS raises awareness while seeking greater independence

What they're saying:

"July 3 of last year, the world stopped, it stood still because of ALS," said Dennis. "People don't know about it until somebody they love is affected by it. I have to explain to people what ALS is."

Ben went from running three miles a day and working out to being confined to a wheelchair.

"I want to do what I can as long as I can," he said.

How does Ben stay so positive?

"Many people lose their life, and they don't get to say goodbye," Ben said. "I get to write a story, I get to tell people about ALS and chase a cure. Through God's grace, I will find a cure."

Support Mission, a non-profit in Conroe, is rebuilding a van to make it wheelchair accessible.

The charity needs $6,100 to finish the job.

If you'd like to help or find out more about Support Mission, click here.