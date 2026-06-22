Expand / Collapse search

ALS diagnosis changes Texas man’s life overnight; Now he’s fighting for awareness

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published June 22, 2026 8:55 PM CDT
Published June 22, 2026 8:55 PM CDT
Texas man's life changes overnight following ALS diagnosis
Texas man's life changes overnight following ALS diagnosis

Texas man's life changes overnight following ALS diagnosis

Ben Dennis is proof that life as we know it can change in an instant. Now, he's on a mission to show us all what truly matters. FOX 26's Randy Wallace explains. 

The Brief

    • Life Changed in an Instant: Ben Dennis says his world "stood still" when he was diagnosed with ALS on July 3, transforming him from an active runner into someone who now relies on a wheelchair.
    • Turning Pain Into Purpose: Dennis is sharing his story to educate others about ALS, a disease he says many people know little about until it affects someone they love.
    • Community Rallying to Help: Support Mission, a Conroe-based nonprofit, is rebuilding a van to make it wheelchair accessible for Dennis. The organization needs $6,100 to complete the project.

HOUSTON - Ben Dennis is proof that life as we know it can change in an instant. Now, he's on a mission to show us all what truly matters.

Texas man living with ALS raises awareness while seeking greater independence

What they're saying:

"July 3 of last year, the world stopped, it stood still because of ALS," said Dennis. "People don't know about it until somebody they love is affected by it. I have to explain to people what ALS is."

Ben went from running three miles a day and working out to being confined to a wheelchair.

"I want to do what I can as long as I can," he said.

How does Ben stay so positive?

"Many people lose their life, and they don't get to say goodbye," Ben said. "I get to write a story, I get to tell people about ALS and chase a cure. Through God's grace, I will find a cure."

Support Mission, a non-profit in Conroe, is rebuilding a van to make it wheelchair accessible.

The charity needs $6,100 to finish the job.

If you'd like to help or find out more about Support Mission, click here.

The Source: Ben Dennis spoke with FOX 26's Randy Wallace

HoustonTexasNewsTop Stories