Alief ISD bus struck by vehicle; no injuries reported, district confirms

The Brief Alief ISD confirms a school bus was struck by a separate vehicle. No injuries were reported. A substitute bus brought the students to school.



Alief ISD is reporting no injuries after one of the district's school buses was struck by a vehicle on Friday morning.

Crash involving Alief ISD school bus

What we know:

The crash happened on Eldridge Parkway and Beechnut Street.

A district official confirmed with FOX 26 that a school was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light.

Paramedics were called to the scene to check out everyone involved, but no injuries were reported.

There were students on the bus at the time. The district says another bus picked up the students and brought them to school.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.