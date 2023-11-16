Alabama Street shooting: Two taken to hospital, no arrests made, Houston police say

Houston police are investigating a possible shooting in south central Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities responded to a 3100 Alabama after reports of a shooting.

Two men were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police say.

According to officials, the suspect left the scene on foot before authorities arrived.

