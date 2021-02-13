Abbott to give update on severe weather impacting Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to give an update Saturday afternoon on the severe winter weather impacting Texas.

The media briefing is expected to begin at 3 p.m. CST and FOX 7 Austin will carry it live online and on Facebook.

Abbott also issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties. Abbott's office says state resources are being deployed to help with local response efforts. The Texas State Operations Center has also been ordered to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through the end of next week

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas, saying that a major winter storm will be moving across the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

