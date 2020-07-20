85-year-old man with dementia missing in Houston

article

An 85-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing in Houston.

Contact was last made with John Hebert on July 15. He reportedly left from the 11400 block of High Star Drive in a wheelchair.

Hebert is reported to have schizophrenia and dementia, which has a component of Alzheimer’s.

Hebert is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and balding hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.